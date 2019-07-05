Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.60 N/A -2.15 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 58.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.