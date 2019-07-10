Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.22 N/A -2.15 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 65.98% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15.42, with potential upside of 233.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.