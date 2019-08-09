Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.13 N/A -2.15 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.12 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 84.33% upside potential. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 186.06% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kindred Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.