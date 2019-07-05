Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.60 N/A -2.15 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.48 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 58.23% upside potential. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average price target and a 25.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.