Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 26.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.75 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 68.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55% respectively. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.