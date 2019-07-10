Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.22 N/A -2.15 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 65.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.