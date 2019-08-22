Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.64 N/A -2.15 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.31 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 97.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.5%. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.