Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.07 N/A -2.15 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 103.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.5%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.