Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 61.94%. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 485.77%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.6% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.