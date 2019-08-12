Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparison side by side

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.21 N/A -2.15 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 91.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.