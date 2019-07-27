Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparing side by side

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.87 N/A -2.15 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.2 while its Quick Ratio is 19.2. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 57.23% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance while resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.