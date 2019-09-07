Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparing side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 116.45%. Competitively the consensus target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 3.04% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.61% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.