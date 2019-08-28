Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparison side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.39 N/A -2.15 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.40 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.83 shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 99.80% at a $20 average target price. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 510.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79%. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.