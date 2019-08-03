Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 27.36 N/A -2.15 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 535.86 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 71.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.