Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Comparison side by side

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.93 N/A -2.15 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 33 24.88 N/A 3.52 8.08

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)'s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nektar Therapeutics’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

The ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 104.71% at a $20 consensus target price. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 208.99% and its consensus target price is $52.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.8% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.