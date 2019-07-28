Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.90% -52.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $20, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.