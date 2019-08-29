Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.72 N/A -2.15 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.36 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 96.46%. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 166.54% and its consensus target price is $43.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.