Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 116.45% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.