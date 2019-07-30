Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.37 N/A -2.15 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Eyenovia Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 54.56% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.