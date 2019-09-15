Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.99 N/A -2.15 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 104.08% at a $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.8%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.