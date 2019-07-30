Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.36 N/A -2.15 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

In next table is delivered Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 54.68%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.8%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.