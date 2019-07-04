Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.60 N/A -2.15 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 58.23% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 354.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.