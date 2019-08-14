Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 19.86 N/A -2.15 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.89 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 95.12%. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 233.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.6%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.