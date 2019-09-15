Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Contrasting side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.99 N/A -2.15 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 104.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.