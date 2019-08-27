Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Contrasting side by side

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.85 N/A -2.15 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 105.55%. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 35.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.