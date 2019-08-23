Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.51 N/A -2.15 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.58 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 98.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.