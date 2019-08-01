Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Holding; Dean Investment Associates Stake in Hanover Ins Group (THG) Lifted by $314,982 as Valuation Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20 million, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 1.32M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 85,059 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 54,185 shares to 108,748 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 95,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,465 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,372 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.