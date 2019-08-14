Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Holding by $8.13 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Harber Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.48 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 289,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 1.89M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20M, down from 10.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 1.06 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27,908 shares to 46,089 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.32% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ashfield Partners Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 13,071 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 7,343 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 4.29M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 40,153 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership owns 81,578 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Management Limited has 0.89% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.59 million shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 770 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.04% or 67,575 shares. 800 are owned by Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 15,134 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Lp accumulated 0.08% or 93,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% or 6.43M shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 11,047 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.94 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Orbimed Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Aperio Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 872 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Principal Incorporated reported 54,227 shares. Emory University holds 2% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 208,854 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 863,345 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0.02% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 139,034 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

