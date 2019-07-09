Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Cut Its Holding; Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20 million, down from 10.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 162,116 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication stated it has 2.00M shares. 10,539 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Comerica Bancorp has 13,615 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 476,287 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 53,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl has 0.02% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 483,832 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hilton Capital Management Limited stated it has 25 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Invest has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Smithfield Trust has 6,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 183,209 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Ltd stated it has 25,820 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why 9.2%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Ideal Dividend Stocks for New Investors – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital Announces Multiple Outstanding Achievements by Numerous Investment Portfolio Companies – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital declares $0.31 dividend and supplement cash distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Canopy Growth, Procter & Gamble, Hercules Capital, On Deck Capital, Ball, and Sun Life Financial â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 1.38M shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.71 million shares. Redmile Gp Ltd holds 7.86% or 19.62M shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 3,245 shares. Moreover, Tekla Cap Management Llc has 0.17% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 314,597 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 536,208 shares. 1.00 million were accumulated by D E Shaw &. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 289,837 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4.89 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 268,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 2.52 million shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.00 million shares. 122,920 are held by Manufacturers Life The.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43 million shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $166.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hungarian IT firm 4iG eyes acquisitions to expand – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by 3 months – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Reviews of Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Fold Are Great News â€¦ For Apple – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zynga Stock Gained 11.1% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Spirits Have Brown-Forman Investors Feeling Warm and Fuzzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.