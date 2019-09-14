Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Raised Holding by $3.70 Million as Share Price Declined; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Share Value Rose, Harding Loevner LP Upped Holding by $1.51 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 52,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 90,441 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 308,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 3.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.17M, up from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.74 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38,440 shares to 281,296 shares, valued at $46.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 252,696 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 237,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 210,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 61,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 17,200 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 244,550 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 140,172 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 87,417 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 125,808 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 25,700 shares. American Intll Gru has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Raymond James holds 55,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

