Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Holding by $8.45 Million as Stock Declined; Par Capital Management Has Increased Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $6.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.04 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 1.83 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD)

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Tops Q2 EPS by 29c – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,100 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amicus (FOLD) Reports Wider-than-Expected-Loss for 2018 – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKK’s Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prediction of Survival in Patients with Chronic Liver Disease: a Study Confirms the Clinical Benefit of ShearWave Elastography – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.