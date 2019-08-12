Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position Lifted by Ghost Tree Capital Llc; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Valuation Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Increased Stake by $432,348

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 5,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 14,667 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 984,527 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers stated it has 17,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schulhoff reported 5,431 shares. Gradient Invests accumulated 115 shares. Gsa Llp reported 5,967 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 105,662 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3,400 are held by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Finance Assoc has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hudock Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 720 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Toth Finance Advisory invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 300 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 0.46% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 7,756 shares. Axa has invested 0.21% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares to 69,342 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 162,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,496 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. Cawley Timothy also bought $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. On Sunday, March 31 Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 51 shares. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $796 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $2,101 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 23 shares valued at $1,984 was made by Muccilo Robert on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 536,208 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Lp owns 1.00 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Ghost Tree Capital Lc invested in 4.79% or 1.30 million shares. Guggenheim Limited owns 52,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 1.02M shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 5,914 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp accumulated 258,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Sectoral Asset holds 5.55% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 3.39M shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 2.03 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 863,345 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Parametric Port Associate Lc has 88,811 shares.