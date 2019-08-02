Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Position; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lifted Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 40,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.84M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 419,410 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company's stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $245.15. About 56,382 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Washington Capital stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,984 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llc reported 0.1% stake. Epoch Inv Partners, New York-based fund reported 34,165 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 3,474 shares in its portfolio. 301 were reported by Synovus Fin Corp. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 342,052 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 23,900 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,095 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 568,568 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 14,052 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Axa reported 17,955 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire" on July 09, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com published: "Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 35,000 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,660 shares, and cut its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Estimate Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "GSK names HSBC's Symonds as non-exec chairman – Nasdaq" published on July 24, 2019.