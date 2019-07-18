Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $395,187; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Sterling Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 30,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 1.72M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $304.69. About 1.18M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13,184 shares to 287,276 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 180,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 22,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 584 are owned by Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The Colorado-based Elk Creek Lc has invested 0.53% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 441,674 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 2.52 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 88,811 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 66,800 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 8,186 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 244,035 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 36,731 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP owns 431,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 122,920 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $667,455 activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Crowley John F, worth $242,320.