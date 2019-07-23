Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Redmile Group Has Increased Stake; Westlake Chem (WLK) Market Valuation Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.47. About 389,401 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 135.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 11.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.78M, up from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 2.68M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares to 218,436 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 3,704 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 130,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co invested in 3,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,990 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 2,042 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 12,050 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 5 shares. 92,125 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Destination Wealth invested in 5 shares.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.74M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $242,320 activity.