Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Westwood Holdings Group Upped Its Stake by $434,640

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 739,161 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 5,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 171,410 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 165,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 210,268 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 8,186 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 25,611 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 581,969 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 173,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 265,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 157,768 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 1.02M shares. 1.49 million were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 6.43 million shares. Moors Cabot owns 23,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & Company owns 60,572 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc holds 245,085 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 24,714 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 6,901 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Naples Global Ltd Llc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Money Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,494 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utah Retirement reported 800,542 shares. Baltimore holds 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 26,195 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 132,043 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Northeast Investment Management invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability stated it has 30,672 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company reported 46,420 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,630 shares to 206,994 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,935 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.