Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Holding by $1.80 Million; Raymond James & Associates Stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Cut by $321,516 as Market Value Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 10,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 22,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 126,436 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Holly Futures Co. Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 4.07M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 111,330 shares to 573,401 shares, valued at $48.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.46M for 14.04 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru reported 8,600 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Invesco Ltd invested in 6.10M shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0.01% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,372 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 40,707 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 8,600 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 5,096 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 118,580 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 81,583 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 0% or 35,725 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Moreover, Cap Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.37% or 688,490 shares. Income Partners Ltd Company has invested 2.54% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.