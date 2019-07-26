Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $6.16 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 181,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,078 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.17M, up from 551,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 4.07M shares traded or 108.02% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 279,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.96 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 2.27M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares to 628,000 shares, valued at $23.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,047 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.19M shares. 872 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. 28,789 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York invested in 10,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mgmt, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.39M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 884,107 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 157,768 shares. Invesco has 0.02% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). American Century holds 346,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Axa has invested 0.07% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 7,130 shares to 234,828 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 23,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,938 shares, and cut its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).