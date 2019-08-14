Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.18 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Its Stake by $636,620

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 67.87% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.97M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Commerce invested in 840,829 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Co stated it has 19,157 shares. Schafer Cullen stated it has 1.64 million shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schulhoff & owns 94,376 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability holds 3.45 million shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 18,607 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company invested in 1.28% or 16,239 shares. Woodstock holds 1.6% or 110,304 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0.42% or 32,925 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,373 shares stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 2.88% or 120,452 shares. Smith Moore & Communication reported 26,484 shares. Smead Cap Management Inc reported 266,659 shares. Richard C Young And Co Limited reported 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 275,200 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 92 shares. Paw Cap invested in 0.69% or 5,000 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,301 shares. Moreover, Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windward Mgmt Com Ca holds 1.8% or 100,707 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,899 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,126 shares. 278,015 were reported by Sit Investment Assocs Inc. Evermay Wealth Mgmt holds 12,820 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 37,130 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.