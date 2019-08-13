Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Exxon (XOM) Holding by $928,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 4.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 4.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl holds 0.27% or 40,417 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Inc has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 120,848 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 22.12 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First National Trust has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dodge And Cox stated it has 123,711 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 202,964 shares. California-based Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beese Fulmer Mngmt invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 10.19 million shares stake. Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 14,814 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). C Ww Gru A S stated it has 4.22 million shares or 4.33% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.