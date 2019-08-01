Amica Retiree Medical Trust Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $1.18 Million; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Rose While Brown Advisory Securities Cut by $307,200 Its Stake

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 1.36 million shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 6.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,504 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 84,141 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 1.44M shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 0.71% or 1.26 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 11.92 million shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,872 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 4.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,441 shares. Ckw Group owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 24,517 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State owns 1.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 163,867 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 77,595 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 14,625 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,329 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancorp reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 321 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,723 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 43,508 shares. Boys Arnold & Company accumulated 9,349 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.82% or 10,057 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 3,881 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Haverford Com owns 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,455 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 35,190 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 35,017 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Com holds 1,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Lc reported 15,964 shares stake.