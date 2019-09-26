Amica Retiree Medical Trust Stake in Corning (GLW) Lowered by $300,135; As Mizuho Finl Group (MFG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Stake by $612,000

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (MFG) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 156,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 462,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mizuho Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 4.32 million shares traded or 520.78% up from the average. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) has declined 20.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MFG News: 14/03/2018 – WIRECARD EXPANDS BUSINESS IN ASIA, GAINS MIZUHO BANK AS A NEW; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 10/04/2018 – TAKEUCHI MFG 6432.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 14.13 BLN YEN (+5.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.70 BLN YEN (-10.1 %); 07/05/2018 – Waida Mfg Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 27/03/2018 – KENNEDE ELECTRONICS MFG 002723.SZ SAYS CHAIRMAN JIANG GUANGYONG RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s Mizuho pulled out of Qatar bond amid Gulf dispute; 09/03/2018 – TABLE-Okano Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd. 6492.T -2017/18 6-month parent forecast; 23/04/2018 – German Mar Mfg PMI Was 58.2; 09/03/2018 – TABLE-Okano Valve Mfg 6492.T -2017/18 group forecast; 18/04/2018 – TORISHIMA PUMP MFG 6363.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP NET FORECAST TO PROFIT 800 MLN YEN FROM PROFIT 1.80 BLN YEN (-55.6%)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3,249 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 12,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 4.11 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 706,171 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 71,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.19 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 43,244 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 96,650 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 189,183 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 11,485 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 55,602 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robecosam Ag owns 800,000 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.49M shares. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 426,014 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 11,135 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 0.03% or 16,006 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Amalgamated National Bank holds 108,506 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.