Amica Retiree Medical Trust Maintains Stake in Cerner (CERN); Air Lease (AL) Holder Selz Capital Has Cut Its Position

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.15M shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.41M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings.