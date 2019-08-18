Amica Retiree Medical Trust Maintains Position in Cerner (CERN); Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $639,705

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.98 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.93M were reported by Blackrock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.36% or 113,980 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 285,426 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 6,368 shares. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 1.31% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 613,227 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt has 4,000 shares. Cambiar Ltd has invested 0.7% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 63,102 shares. Martin Inc Tn holds 1.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 70,402 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meritage Management holds 4,916 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,346 shares. Moreover, Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.11% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Profund Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Osborne Prns Cap Management accumulated 0.11% or 3,500 shares. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,705 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 0.07% stake. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,243 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 1,710 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% or 369,956 shares. Aqr Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,568 shares. Cap Advsr Ok invested in 0.03% or 1,710 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Mgmt owns 1,327 shares. Psagot House holds 0.01% or 1,262 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.17% stake. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).