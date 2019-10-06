Amica Retiree Medical Trust Maintains Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC); As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Declined, Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 5,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, up from 2,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.73 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 57.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 39,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 109,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 69,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 788,888 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,152 are owned by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). E&G Lp has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). California-based Alpha Cubed Invests has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 114,440 are owned by Shikiar Asset Management. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 279 shares. Eii Management owns 50,554 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 1,090 shares. Legal General Public Ltd accumulated 844,572 shares. Amer Gru has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 3,278 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 131,442 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 50,648 shares to 289,434 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,638 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,200 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. Private Na accumulated 10,289 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Utah Retirement has 95,921 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 47,268 shares. The Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited has 0.24% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 154,607 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Logan Mngmt owns 37,232 shares. Advisor Partners Lc stated it has 13,398 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Contravisory Inv has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15 shares.

