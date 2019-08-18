Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowered Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.18 Million; Woodstock Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 878,403 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,532 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 126,786 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,880 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 3,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chilton Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,456 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 27,855 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Davenport Co Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 121,606 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc has 35,306 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,808 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.