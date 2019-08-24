Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Raised by $413,871 as Market Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 1.53M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – AS PART OF ROBUST RENEWAL PROCESS, ALSO PLAN TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CATION: CRESCENT POINT HLDR BCIM VOTING FOR CATION’S NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CATION TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Group reported 93,873 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 865,684 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs reported 26,777 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,060 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 15,764 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 344.69M shares. Solutions Lc owns 4,822 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr invested in 0.13% or 2,700 shares. Miller Invest Lp stated it has 9,814 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,810 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,940 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has 12,692 shares. Jmg Finance Gp owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,415 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Broken, New CEO Or Not – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 170,454 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 6.26 million are owned by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Inv Management Ltd. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Citigroup reported 13,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp Inc owns 1.39 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 162,700 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 4.82 million shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 185,233 shares. Moreover, Osmium Ptnrs Llc has 0.21% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 76,250 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio.