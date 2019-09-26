Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted Its Stake in Evolution Petroleum (EPM) by $353,724; Eagle Global Advisors Lifted Position in Home Depot (HD) by $335,547 as Stock Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 50,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 79,389 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 70,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 68,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 291 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. 480,451 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Northern Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Community Bankshares Na stated it has 200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 1,242 shares. 18,285 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 400 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Glenmede Na holds 4,000 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 73,378 shares. 88,928 are owned by Wedge L LP Nc. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 41,844 shares. Foundry Prtn owns 0.14% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 514,715 shares.

More news for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Evolution Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Discloses Year-end Reserves and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Volumes, and Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Savings Bank & Tru Com Of Newtown holds 2.16% or 37,804 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 193,604 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim holds 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,980 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 1.21% or 37,220 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Df Dent & holds 0.01% or 2,684 shares. Hemenway Limited Com invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trust Investment Advsr holds 6,980 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,631 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.07% or 18,296 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Massachusetts Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,102 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Benefit From Expansionary Monetary Policy – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.