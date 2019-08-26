Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted Its Cerner (CERN) Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 17.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 978,453 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 596,933 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Horseman Mngmt Ltd owns 1.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,400 shares. Btim Corporation has 1.02M shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,247 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 81,471 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Cutler Capital Mngmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ckw Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,486 shares. Sterling Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 206,554 shares. Blb&B Advisors reported 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hyman Charles D stated it has 95,249 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested in 0.02% or 11,530 shares. 5,440 were accumulated by Barton Mgmt. Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 158,568 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Company stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,814 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares to 12,799 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,961 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.