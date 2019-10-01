Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted Holding in Evolution Petroleum (EPM); Front Barnett Associates Has Increased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $302,302

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 50,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 79,389 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 17,035 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $148.79. About 937,152 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 98,742 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt holds 492,093 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 203,987 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com owns 175,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 177,874 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 80,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Strs Ohio reported 75,800 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 17,822 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

